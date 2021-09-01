Trooper finds 20 pounds worth of meth during Idaho traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A California man is accused of transporting more than 20 pounds worth of meth inside his vehicle.

Idaho State Police says a trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV outside of Idaho Falls on Friday for an equipment violation. ISP says the trooper gathered evidence to indicate a possible presence of illegal drugs. After searching the vehicle, troopers say they found 20 pounds of a white crystal-like substance.

It tested positive for methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found, troopers say.

The driver of the vehicle, Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, of Los Angeles, has been booked into the Bonneville County Jail for drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

