Advertisement

Twin Falls county fair hoping for a busy week

This year 40 different food trucks are available as well as 30 different carnival rides or games
Twin Falls County Fair
Twin Falls County Fair(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —While the annual Twin Falls County Fair can be a fun day trip for many it can also be a strain on your wallet. Between the rodeo, concert, carnival rides, and food it could end up being an expensive day.

“Thursday, Friday rodeo, pre-sale is $16, Saturday night rodeo, pre-sale is $20, and that all includes fair admission,” said fair manager John Pitz.

While the fair did take place last year it was at a smaller scale, with some vendors backing out due to COVID-19. This year 40 different food trucks are available as well as 30 different carnival rides or games.

“My advice to people always is, you look over what you want to do first, stand back and make a plan, see what rides you might enjoy, different people have different tolerances for speed, and motion. Some people will ride anything, but take your time, especially with young children,” said carnival manager John Hanschen.

For Pitz, the fair manager says he is hopeful more people will come out to see what it’s all about this year.

“People are out, ready to get out and do stuff, that’s what it is, every fair that I’ve heard from, from the international fair reports, have been up 20 to 30%,” says Pitz.

Hunschen says this is the 31st fair his carnival team has travelled to this summer, and he enjoys seeing people’s smiling faces at every event.

“Good is if we satisfy some customers, customers have a good time, that’s what brings the fair back every year, the entire production, the carnival, the buildings, all the things’ people want to do which will make it an exciting experience and so that’s what we are here to provide,” says Hanschen.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
20-year-old man, identified as Brian Sangjoon Lee of Granada Hills, CA, (Canyon County jail...
California man charged with kidnapping Idaho girl
Stanley in Idaho
Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

Latest News

Luke Mickelson and Nancie Matthews throwing axes at the Bearded Axe (KMVT/Elenee Dao)
Bearded Axe hosts all-women axe throwing competiton
Appeals court ruling nearly triggers Idaho abortion law
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
Idaho lawmakers receive threatening letters over wolf law
Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley
Mountain Rides Electric buses hit the roads in the Wood River Valley