Twin Falls county fair hoping for a busy week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —While the annual Twin Falls County Fair can be a fun day trip for many it can also be a strain on your wallet. Between the rodeo, concert, carnival rides, and food it could end up being an expensive day.

“Thursday, Friday rodeo, pre-sale is $16, Saturday night rodeo, pre-sale is $20, and that all includes fair admission,” said fair manager John Pitz.

While the fair did take place last year it was at a smaller scale, with some vendors backing out due to COVID-19. This year 40 different food trucks are available as well as 30 different carnival rides or games.

“My advice to people always is, you look over what you want to do first, stand back and make a plan, see what rides you might enjoy, different people have different tolerances for speed, and motion. Some people will ride anything, but take your time, especially with young children,” said carnival manager John Hanschen.

For Pitz, the fair manager says he is hopeful more people will come out to see what it’s all about this year.

“People are out, ready to get out and do stuff, that’s what it is, every fair that I’ve heard from, from the international fair reports, have been up 20 to 30%,” says Pitz.

Hunschen says this is the 31st fair his carnival team has travelled to this summer, and he enjoys seeing people’s smiling faces at every event.

“Good is if we satisfy some customers, customers have a good time, that’s what brings the fair back every year, the entire production, the carnival, the buildings, all the things’ people want to do which will make it an exciting experience and so that’s what we are here to provide,” says Hanschen.

