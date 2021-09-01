Twin Falls shuts out Wood River; Monday’s sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River entered Monday’s match undefeated, but they quickly discovered Twin Falls was going to attack early and frequently. The Bruins handed the Wolverines first loss, dropping them to 4-1 on the season. The Bruins improve to 3-1.

Twin Falls 9, Wood River 0

Scorers: Ava Schroeder (1) Jaycee Bell (2) Abby Williams (1) Madelyn McQueen (2) Chowder Baily (1) Reagan Rex (1) Tiffany Humpherys (1). The shutout was earned by Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex.

The Bruins battle Canyon Ridge Wednesday at 4:30 in a showdown for first place.

Canyon Ridge 5, Mountain Home 1

Burley 1, Minico 0

Maria Amabel Avila scored the Burley goal with under two minutes left in the game for the Bobcats win.

Boys Soccer

Burley 6, Minico 0

Scorers: Andy Hernandez 2, Gio Garduni 1, Victor Magana 1, Matt Haymore 2

Canyon Ridge 4, Mountain Home 3

Wood River 4, Twin Falls 1

Volleyball

Carey 3, Shoshone 0

