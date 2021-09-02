Fire damages three homes in Filer

FILER Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three homes in Filer were damaged in a structure fire.

Around 2:30 A.M., a fire began on Pine Street in Filer. Three homes were damaged in the blaze with two of the homes being deemed a “loss,” according to the Filer Fire District. The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported.

Fire Chief Bud Compher of the Filer Fire District said there wasn’t anything particularly unique about this fire; however, when crews arrived on the scene, homes were already fully engulfed in flames.

“We just rolled up on a fire that was fully involved,” said Compher. “We had smoke coming thru the roof of both houses, so we protected the house to the west and started working on both the other two houses.”

The Filer Fire District was assisted by Buhl Fire Department and Twin Falls Fire Department.

