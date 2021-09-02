Gender wage gap remains large in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple 2021 studies — including one by the American Association of University Women — rank Idaho 45th in the nation in terms of the smallest gender pay gap.

According to Southeast Idaho Small Business Development Center director Ann Swanson, the pay gap is apparent from the beginning.

“Typically, women are more hesitant to negotiate, especially early in their careers,” said Swanson. “This causes them to kind of start behind and stay behind.”

Swanson said women often worry about how they will be perceived if they push for higher pay.

“Women are often concerned with being perceived as too pushy or greedy for asking for what they want and deserve,” Swanson said.

Even some career fields which on the surface appear to have a smaller pay gap between genders come with a caveat, take education administrators, for example.

Wendell Middle School principal Brian Jadwin researched wage gaps among Idaho’s superintendents and principals for his Education Specialist Capstone project.

“At the superintendent level, female superintendents are making a little bit more, but on average they have more years of experience, a longer contract and higher education compared to their male counterparts,” Jadwin said. “At the elementary school level, where we have about 70 percent of female administrators, they make less than their male counterparts.”

But, what is the solution? Swanson suggests women use easily accessible data online to aid in making a push for higher pay.

“Make your case based on research and data looking at ‘what are the salaries in my area that other folks are getting for this job,’” Swanson said.

The need for women to negotiate was echoed by Jadwin, who said “Negotiate. Period. Even if you don’t know if you should, negotiate.”

