Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four nursing home residents died after Hurricane Ida, but full details of their deaths are unknown because state health inspectors said Thursday that they were turned away from examining conditions at the facility to which they had been evacuated.

Three of the deaths are considered storm-related, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

The agency said its investigators were “expelled” from the private property on Tuesday, preventing them from fully investigating.

“We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility,” the department said, adding that it is working to find safe places for all 843 residents, beginning with the most vulnerable.

The nursing home residents were evacuated from seven facilities around Louisiana.

Few other details were immediately available.

