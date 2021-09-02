Idaho again seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccine intake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the Delta variant is causing a surge in cases and hospitalizations some Idahoans are overcoming their vaccine hesitancy.

“Amidst all the sobering hospital capacity data, we do have some glimmers of hope when we look at our COVID-19 administration data,” said Sarah Leeds of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “Each day and each week we are seeing more people choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to data provided by the Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho has seen an average of over 2,000 first vaccine doses administered daily during a week in August.

An increase from the vaccine’s low point when we saw an average of just over 700 per day, but also a far cry from the peak in April when Idaho saw over 6,000 first doses given daily.

Skyler Richards of Dick’s Pharmacy tells me his patients are coming in based on mostly one concern.

“I’ve seen an uptick since the Delta variant has been more severe in our area,” Richards said. “We’re seeing our hospital fill up, we’re seeing the ICU fill up.”

When Richards talks with those who are now getting their first dose, he says the delta variant gives people many reasons to get the shot.

“As people know people who get sick, it’s a younger population that’s getting sick and having more potential complications,” said Richards. “I hate to say it, but it kind of scares people into, “well I should get the vaccine.” They’ve been on the fence for a long time. We’ve seen an uptick because of that.”

Richards also tells me people have come to get the vaccine due to job requirements, travel restrictions, FDA approval, but one reason certainly stands out.

“We’ve seen an uptick in all of those,” said Richards, “but I think it’s the delta variant that’s been driving more and more people to get the vaccine.”

Idaho still has work to do, still having less than fifty percent of all eligible residents fully vaccinated.

