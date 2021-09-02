Millions of cars with recalled Takata airbags are still on roads nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While more than 41 million vehicles in the U.S. have been recalled due to defective Takata airbags, 12 million vehicles with the recalled airbags are still on U.S. and Idaho roads.

Defective Takata airbags can be dangerous because a part inside of the airbag can explode, shooting sharp metal fragments at passengers inside of the vehicle when the airbag deploys.

This recall has been the largest automotive safety recall in U.S. history, affecting 34 different brands and spanning vehicles from the model year 2000 to 2018.

In Idaho, thousands of cars with defective airbags remain on the roads.

“Think of a WWII grenade sitting six inches from your face, going off and exploding with your family in the car,” said Patrick Juneau, who is the federally appointed administrator of the Takata airbag recall settlements.

Letters from the DMV in Idaho are being sent out to those who own vehicles with recalled Takata airbags.

Takata airbag recall repairs are completed at no cost by your local dealer.

