Roads will be busy for Labor Day

AAA asks the driving public to please celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho drivers will pay the most to fill up their tank on Labor Day weekend in seven years, but according to AAA, that won’t prevent most people from getting in one last trip to end the summer.

“Idaho gas prices have plateaued in recent weeks, and even though they’re much higher than we’d like them to be, there hasn’t been a sudden jump that would make most people change their travel plans,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.  “Because Memorial Day and Independence Day travel were so strong this year, it’s reasonable to conclude that Labor Day weekend could also be very busy.”

With the short holiday weekend, cooler weather, and school obligations, many Idahoans will travel by car and stay closer to home.  This year, popular destinations include:

  • McCall and Sun Valley
  • Utah National Parks
  • Las Vegas and Reno
  • The Oregon Coast
  • Disneyland and Southern California

Visit AAA.com/covidmap for an interactive map with the latest travel restrictions and policies for North America.

