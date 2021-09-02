Advertisement

Idaho hospitals to hold press conference on latest COVID-19 surge

Press conference will start 1 p.m.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Leaders from Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Health System, and West Valley Medical Center will hold a media availability to update the media and community on the current condition’s hospitals in the Treasure Valley are facing due to the growing COVID-19 surge.

Topics covered will include: Hospital capacity, COVID-19 patient levels, staffing challenges, service levels, assistance from the state, vaccinations, and concerns for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend

Watch live here:

