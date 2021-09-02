Twin Falls soccer teams get nailbiter wins over Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Madelyn McQueen scored right out of the gates, while teammate Tiffany Humphreys tacked on another goal in the first half and the Twin Falls Bruins shut out the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on the road, 2-0. The defeat hands Canyon Ridge their first loss of the season.

Goalkeeper Sydney Jund recorded the shutout.

Twin Falls improves to 4-1 on the season, while the Riverhawks drop to 4-1.

OTHER SCORES:

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 - The Wolverines scored first when Zoe Bacca’s cross deflected off Josie Gilman’s knee, with Maile Dorland finishing the play for the goal. It was would be 1-0 at the half. In the second half, Ruby Gardiner fed Zoe Bacca an easy pass through the defense. The third goal came when Olive Gilbert took a penalty kick outside the box and Josie Gilman was there to finish the goal. The Wolverines are now 5-1-0, while the Tigers are sitting at 1-3-0.

Wolverines coach Victoria Foster, “tonight WR girls came out fired up and ready to redeem themselves. We focused on playing as a unit and keeping possession. We were able to play most the game in the opponent’s half and had a lot of good opportunities to score.”

Jerome 3, Burley 2: Haylle Searle scored both goals for Burley. The Bobcats missed two penalty kicks. The Tigers improve to 2-3-0 and the Bobcats fall to 1-3-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls hadn’t scored by halftime. The Bruins got a second half score to seal the victory and hand the Riverhawks their first loss of the season.

With the win, Twin Falls improves to 3-1-1, while Canyon Ridge falls to 2-1-2.

Jerome 4, Burley 1: Victor Magana got the Bobcats on the board first, but Jerome tied it up before halftime. Then the Tigers added on three goals in the second half. Jerome improves to 4-0-1 and the Bobcats drop to 1-3-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Minico 2: (14-25-25-21, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11) Mallory Kelsey led the way with nine kills, Kadrian Klingler had 25 assists, Jessie Perron had 25 digs, and Kelsy Stanger paced the team with five blocks.

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 2

