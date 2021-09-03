Ahead of a popular recreation weekend, BLM is set to lift its fire restrictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dry grounds and breezy conditions are a common sight in southern Idaho this time of year. These are two ingredients that are absolutely essential for wildfires.

“We weren’t having the high starts caused by the campers, the recreationists, and the vehicles,” says Ryan berlin, Fire Information Officer for the BLM. “some of the fuel moistures have started to come up with rain we saw a week or so ago.”

Despite the higher fuel moistures, 65% of Idaho remains under ‘extreme’ drought conditions - including all of Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, and Lincoln counties, as well as 81% of Cassia, 78% of Blaine, and 44% of Minidoka counties. On top of this, 455 of Blaine, and 17% of Lincoln counties are experiencing exceptional drought conditions - the highest condition on the scale.

In response to the exceptional drought, Blaine county commissioners took action - issuing their own restrictions through October 31. on remote lands not controlled by either the Forest Service or the BLM.

“There’s still a very serious fire risk out there,” says commissioner Angenie McLeary. “There are some parcels throughout the county, particularly in remote Blaine county, that fall into this area.”

Commissioner McLeary says they want to make sure they’re limiting as many human fire starts as possible.

“I think these fire restrictions being in place are quite essential to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to reduce that risk,” says McLeary.

With the BLM’s restrictions lifted, officials don’t think an uptick in human-caused fires will occur.

“I Think with the smoke in the air from California, everyone will be a little more vigilant,” says Berlin

