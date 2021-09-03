Buhl and Kimberly end in a tie; local sports round-up

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly hosted Buhl in a match-up of teams who met up in the district playoffs last fall. The programs are very familiar with one another.

We pick this one up in the beginning of the first half, Kimberly came out very active on offense.

On the corner kick, Bella Osterman, one of the four seniors on the team, looking for one of her scorers, but the attempt isn’t what the Bulldogs were wanting.

Moments later, Madison Smith makes a tight pass to Kaycee Hufstetler and the sophomore’s shot is blocked by Rileigh Castro, good save on the play by Buhl.

Kimberly still looking to attack, Ellie Stastny chases down a pass and she maneuvers around Jorgia Leavens, but her attempt is high and wide.

The teams finish the match in a 2-2 tie.

OTHER SCORES:

Filer 4, Bliss 1: Lisset Alonso scored all four goals for the Wildcats.

BOYS SOCCER:

Gooding 8, Declo 2: Team captains Breken Clarke and Andrew Gonzalez both had hat tricks (3 goals). Estevan Garcia sealed the game for the Senators with another two goals.

Minico 7, Shelley 4

FOOTBALL:

Burley 32, Buhl 12: Burley improves to 1-1, while Buhl drops to 0-2.

CROSS COUNTRY:

The Twin Falls girls cross country team won the Lake Walcott Dam Run, while the Twin Falls boys cross country team placed second.

The Bruins not only had 4 girls finish in the top 10 but two more in the top 20. Senior Abigail Robinson paced her Bruin teammates with a time of 20:06 earning a second place finish. Freshmen Meisha Bingham (4th 20:08) and Nolan Dickerson (5th 20:09) along with Jenna Bingham (7th 20:45) all had great days on the course. The other two Lady Bruins landing in the top 20 were Brittany Garling (12th 21:01) and Caysja Roberts (18th 21:25). For the rest of the Lady Bruins lots of PRs and SRs.

The Twin Falls Bruin boys had an exceptional day racing with 6 sub 18s as their top 7 were all in the top 20 and 3 in the top ten. Junior Stockton Stevens was 3rd overall with a time of 16:54 his senior teammate Blake Crandall got 7th finishing in 17:24. Anthony Botch (9th 17:40) James Wright (11th 17:49) Russell Frampton (12th 17:49) Trevor Walter (15th 17:57) and Jacob Stevens (20th 18:08) rounded out the top 7. The remaining 21 Bruin runners 17 of them had PRs!

