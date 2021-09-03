Clark, “Saude” Florence

BURLEY—“Saude” Florence Clark, 86, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, in Burley, Idaho.

Saude was born July 26, 1935, in Burley, Idaho, to Ray and Mary Donkin, and remained a lifelong resident of Burley. Saude married Don Clark, also of Burley, who was the son of Ab (Albert) and Wilma Clark. Don was the love of her life. Together they had five children: Kerry, Karen, Brent, Craig and Todd. Saude worked for many years at Save-More drug and made many, many friends while working there. She always met you with a wide-eyed smile like she hadn’t made your acquaintance for a period of time.

Saude was well known for her zest for life; her sense of humor and her laughter; and her love of people, especially young children and babies. She made the list as favorite aunt with so many relatives. She made friends naturally and maintained those friendships for years and years to come. Saude and Don are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were married and sealed for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple. Saude had various callings in the Church. Both Don and Saude were ordinance workers in the Twin Falls Temple when it first opened in 2008. She served in the Primary and loved Primary because that’s where the children were and everywhere she went children loved her. She was also involved in Relief Society. She loved being a ministering sister and going visiting to the many different women in the ward. Her favorite activity was having the opportunity to make baby quilts for the new mothers in the ward.

Saude and Don were involved with a group of people from church that began from cleaning up after events. They would stay and wash dishes and put chairs and tables away, which eventually led to having dinner together and camping together. Their relationships have evolved and though the camping has slowed in recent years, and some of the core group has passed on, the group still tries to maintain a consistent dining schedule by having dinner together once a month. The “Redfish” group, as they were called, was consistent at camping at Redfish lake for over a period of 30 years. Many different families joined the group from time to time, but there was always the base group that made the trips and created many memories for years to come and traditions for the younger generations.

Saude Started sewing in the early years of marriage and made clothing for their kids and relatives. This led to crocheting and finally quilting, which became a passion. Saude was a master quilter who has made quilts for over 60 years. Quilting was one of her most favorite things in the world to do. She taught many women to quilt; sometimes she taught one-on-one, and other times she taught small groups including church groups. She was also a member of the Mount Harrison quilting guild locally. Who knows how many quilts she has made or helped make with friends for family members, relatives and acquaintances, and especially baby quilts. It was so hard on her when she couldn’t quilt any more. Her number of quilts made would have to extend into the hundreds, if not, thousands.

Saude was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Donkin of Burley; and brothers, Raymond and Hal Donkin.

She is survived by her husband, Don Clark; children, Kerry (Kathy) Clark, Karen Garner, Brent Clark, Craig Clark and Todd Clark. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Jamie (Sonya) Moon, Heather Kathleen Moon, Daniel Owens, Tyler (Stephanie) Owens, Robbie Owens, Miranda Thompson, Dusty Clark and Chloe Clark, five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the medical and nursing staffs at Cassia Regional Hospital as well as Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for the special attention they provided to Saude.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce of the Burley 7th Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, at the church prior to the service.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.