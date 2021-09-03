Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Until recent years, there wasn’t many STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) emphasis at the kindergarten through eighth grade level in Declo and Albion.

But over the last couple of years, K-8 students in the area have been able to take specialized STEM classes twice a week due to funding from the NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium.

The schools also have multiple teachers and supplies with the grant.

However, funding ends at the end of the school year, and the schools are hoping to keep students exposed to all kinds of potential, important careers.

“We’re working hard with the school districts and individuals schools to see if we can secure funding for at least the positions of the students and for supplies as well,” said Grant Writer and Declo Schools STEM Coordinator Nellene Stevens.

“Science, technology, engineering and math, that’s what a lot of people think and that’s what it is in part, but really it teaches how to tie those things together and it teaches how to think through, how to critically think, how to problem solve, how to mess up and be okay with it,” said Declo Junior High School STEM Coordinator Amanda Crump.

Declo also is a recipient of the Rural Community Engagement Grant from the Idaho Stem Action Center.

The $11,000 grant funds a workshop that took place Thursday to help provide strategies and resources for educators and community members.

$1,000 subgrants are also given to six area partners.

