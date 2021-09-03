Advertisement

Fair food is a family tradition for many

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tator Pigs has been serving Idaho potatoes at the Twin Falls County Fair for more than 20 years, and for them, they are always looking for a new way for people to enjoy Idaho’s spuds.

“We sell Tator Pigs, breakfast burritos, we came up last year with a new potato ice cream, or it looks like a potato but it’s actually ice cream,” said Harry Chapin, who runs Tator Pigs.

They’ve been coming to the county fair for more than 20 years, and for them, it’s about more than the food.

“For years we were seeing this one couple that would come every day to get a Tator Pigs, we’ve got one guy that came and he thought we were quitting this year, and it upset him cause he wasn’t gonna get his Tator Pigs,” said Chapin.

Right next door is Pop’s Cooler which has been satisfying people’s cravings since 1973.

“We always have a cooler full of family, it is a family tradition that we’ve carried on,” said Leanne Montgomery, who runs Pop’s Cooler.

Last year many of the food vendors backed out due to COVID-19 and the ones that were there saw fewer profits than in years past. They are hopeful this year will be better.

“We had a good day yesterday and I think that’ll reflect on the rest of the week,” said Montgomery.

The fair is open every day until Monday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

Latest News

Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community
Twin Falls County Fair Food.
Twin Falls County Fair Food.
A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St....
Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge
“One nurse plus or minus makes a big difference in our ability to take care of patients”
Smaller area hospitals dealing with similar capacity issues