Fair food is a family tradition for many

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tator Pigs has been serving Idaho potatoes at the Twin Falls County Fair for more than 20 years, and for them, they are always looking for a new way for people to enjoy Idaho’s spuds.

“We sell Tator Pigs, breakfast burritos, we came up last year with a new potato ice cream, or it looks like a potato but it’s actually ice cream,” said Harry Chapin, who runs Tator Pigs.

They’ve been coming to the county fair for more than 20 years, and for them, it’s about more than the food.

“For years we were seeing this one couple that would come every day to get a Tator Pigs, we’ve got one guy that came and he thought we were quitting this year, and it upset him cause he wasn’t gonna get his Tator Pigs,” said Chapin.

Right next door is Pop’s Cooler which has been satisfying people’s cravings since 1973.

“We always have a cooler full of family, it is a family tradition that we’ve carried on,” said Leanne Montgomery, who runs Pop’s Cooler.

Last year many of the food vendors backed out due to COVID-19 and the ones that were there saw fewer profits than in years past. They are hopeful this year will be better.

“We had a good day yesterday and I think that’ll reflect on the rest of the week,” said Montgomery.

The fair is open every day until Monday.

