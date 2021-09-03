Fit and Well Idaho: National Preparedness Month is September

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Preparedness Month.

Every September, Ready.gov reminds families how to be prepared for any sort of disaster.

This year’s theme is “prepare to protect, preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

A disaster means any type of fire, or flood, severe weather, or even the global pandemic we are in currently.

The idea is to make sure every person in the family is prepared in case of an emergency.

“Making sure that you have a plan, an evacuation plan, making sure that you practice that plan, especially if you are on a second or third floor and you need to be able to at a moment notice because once that smoke detector or fire alarm goes off you’re typically disoriented and you need to rely on muscle memory,” said Randy Hall, a paramedic at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

On the website, there are interactive lessons for the entire family, which include ways to educate your children about the topic.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.