Medical officers discuss COVID surge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID positivity rate is out of control, and major Idaho hospitals are at or near ICU capacity, due to the Delta Variant surge, changes in social behavior, and lack of vaccination.

On Thursday, medical officers from Saint Lukes’s, Saint Alphonsus, and West Valley announced the State of Idaho is losing the COVID battle, and patients are dying unnecessarily.

“Our current positivity rate at St. Alphonsus exceeds 22 percent which again is the worst we have ever seen in our health system,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Right now they say there is no evidence the Fourth COVID Surge has reached its peak, and they anticipate the state will see a climb through the month of September. All three hospitals are currently dealing with capacity issues. Dr. Frank Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke’s Health System said half of their adult hospitalizations are COVID-related.

“At St. Luke’s the percentage with COVID who are unvaccinated it runs right around 95 percent,” Johnson said.

The medical officers feel the vaccines are a useful tool in mitigating the spread of the virus, but there are still some things citizens and elected leaders can do to help. such as emphasizing the importance of maks wearing and social distancing.

“If we had additional efforts to encourage those behaviors that would be fantastic. That would slow the spread of our disease, and we understand people are in a tough spot to make that happen,” Johnson said.

Earlier this month St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus put in September deadlines for hospital staff to get their first shot or show proof they are fully vaccinated. St. Luke’s said about 92 percent of their staff is vaccinated. St. Alphonsus said they have also seen positive signs with only 48 workers on COVID quarantine.

“When we compare that to the 170 that we saw back the last December we realize this is a manifestation of the vaccine working,” Nemerson said.

However, some are concerned that the hospital vaccine mandate will only make the hospital’s capacity issues even worse, due to some workers not wanting to get vaccinated. Kayla Dunn who is a community advocate for people’s freedoms and liberties feels hospital workers who were praised as being “heroes” last year should be given a choice on whether or not they want to be vaccinated.

“These are health care workers they’re highly intelligent. They know what they are doing. You trusted them then you should trust them now with whatever decision they make,” Dunn said.

St. Luke’s said no one will be dismissed from their job anytime soon, and they will continue to work with those to don’t want to get the vaccine.

“We have good support and engagement with most of our team members. Those who continue to have questions and concerns we continue to engage in conversation,” Johnson said.

In the end, the medical officers said this is a different time, and they are doing everything they can to take care of people who need it.

“There are limits and someday we will reach them, or I hope not,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, Chief Medical Officer, West Valley Medical Center

Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he is reactivating the National Guard and directing hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Governor Little said Tuesday the moves are a last-ditch effort to avoid activating for the first time statewide crisis standards of care that could force medical professionals to decide who lives and who dies.

Little is adding up to 370 additional personnel to help hospitals with the latest COVID-19 surge.

