Advertisement

Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in Pocatello, Idaho, are investigating a local funeral home after they said a state health inspector contacted them about the business and a badly decomposed body was found there.

The Idaho State Journal reports the Ada County Coroner’s office is delivering a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the Downard Funeral Home to store the bodies that were being held at the business during the investigation.

Few details were available about the investigation, and the funeral home’s owner couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A call to the business went unanswered Friday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

Latest News

Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community
Tator Pigs has been serving Idaho potatoes at the Twin Falls County Fair for more than 20...
Fair food is a family tradition for many
Twin Falls County Fair Food.
Twin Falls County Fair Food.
A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St....
Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge