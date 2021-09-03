Rural hospitals seeing differences during latest COVID-19 peak

MINI-CASSIA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it the Delta variant and new challenges for Idaho’s healthcare workers. In some rural hospitals, staff are seeing differences compared to the previous fall peak in cases.

“In some ways, we’re more prepared because we’re more familiar with what COVID is,” said Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator Bem Smalley. “There’s a lot more treatments. There’s obviously a vaccine.”

A wave of coronavirus cases is not a new predicament for Southern Idaho’s hospitals, but a major difference they are seeing this time around is the age of their patients.

“It is our middle-aged population. The ones that have children and are also caring for their parents,” said Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Sara Zielinski. “They’re the main household income, so that’s really detrimental not only for the community but for the families that are all affected. So, we’re seeing a lot more younger and middle-aged people affected by this and not making it.”

This shift in the average age of patients has also been seen at Cassia Regional Hospital.

“It used to be that this was mostly impacting people who are a lot older and have underlying conditions,” Smalley said. “but those folks 65 and older I believe in excess of 75% have been vaccinated, and now we’re seeing more of the 40 and 50-year-olds, and so that age has shifted quite a bit and that is distressing.”

This age gap does not only extend to adults either, as some rural facilities have reported seeing more cases among children.

Cassia Regional Hospital, for example, is part of Intermountain Healthcare which includes 23 Utah hospitals in addition to their lone Idaho facility located in Burley.

“Throughout Intermountain right now, there’s between 12 and 17 kids who are admitted to hospitals and a third are in ICUs with COVID,” Smalley said. “This is impacting kids a lot more and that’s scary.”

During the previous peak in cases last fall, some facilities shifted care within their operation towards emergency services. That’s not necessarily the case at some rural centers currently, which has posed a staffing issue.

“The difference between now and a year ago is when we stopped elective procedures, we had lots of staff who had time on their hands,” Smalley said. “We were retasking them doing all kinds of things. This year, we’re seeing the opposite problem where we’re seeing a surge, but we don’t have the same level of resources from a staffing perspective.”

Minidoka Memorial Hospital, which does not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for staff, has also been impacted by staffing shortages and are attempting to expand their team.

“We are currently hiring some extra staff,” Zielinski said. “With the shortage nationwide, it’s a little bit difficult, but we’re hiring up to make sure we can have safe patient ratios.”

In addition to staffing shortages, some supplies are also hard to come by, with one hospital official calling the supply chain “a real challenge right now.”

“Random things seem to come up short that we need to do for everyday patient care. It’s really random and really hit and miss,” said Minidoka Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Murphy. “We’re waiting sometimes three to four months sometimes to get supplies that we would normally be able to get in a week.”

Despite difficulties in supply chain disruptions, one shortage seen during the fall that is no longer an issue is personal protective equipment.

“PPE was an issue early on in the pandemic, but right now, we’re sitting very good on our personal protective equipment,” Murphy added.

Regardless, these smaller facilities feel they are doing what it takes to make sure everyone is seen despite the currently high volumes of patients who are arriving for care.

“I think we’re still doing very well at getting people in who need to be seen in an emergency,” Murphy said.

