Smaller area hospitals dealing with similar capacity issues

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Unlike other health providers in Idaho, Cassia Regional Hospital and Minidoka Memorial don’t require staff to get a vaccine.

However, with rising COVID-19 cases statewide and capacity being stretched, staffing is always a concern.

“We have not experienced high turnover with our staff, but just the volumes are so much higher than what we normally see it really is pushing us to our maximum capacity,” said CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital Tom Murphy.

According to Murphy, the hospital is seeing eight or nine more patients in their emergency department every 24 hours. It’s not all COVID-19, but it plays a part, Murphy adds.

At Cassia Regional Hospital, officials say 30%-40% of patients have the coronavirus.

In smaller hospitals, this surge can have a big impact.

“One nurse, plus or minus makes a big difference in our ability to take care of patients,” said Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator Ben Smalley.

In both hospitals, employees are always ready.

“They’re giving up their time off, they’re working odd hours, they’re working long hours, when one of their caregivers or fellow nurses is sick, they’re picking up their slack, and they’re doing it because they love those around them and they want to help and add value, Smalley said. “So please thank them and encourage them.”

Smaller hospitals also work with larger hospitals around the state to help manage patients. but many larger hospitals are nearly full

“When we have someone who is very sick who needs additional specialists that we don’t have, we need to be able to get those patients to those higher levels of care, and if they’re full, then that becomes really challenging,” Smalley said.

