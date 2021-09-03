Twin Falls rallies to beat Canyon Ridge; volleyball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing the first set to Canyon Ridge 20-25, Twin Falls roared back to take the next three by the final scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-14.

OTHER SCORES:

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-17, 25-13, 25-13) Willa Laski hit above .500 for the Wolverines. Jette Ward had seven aces and Sophia Vandenberg also pitched in six aces. The team in total had 20 aces on the night.

Coach Kristyn Rutland said, “excited to see what we can do at Peg Peterson this weekend in Pocatello!”

Raft River 3, Valley 1

Lighthouse 2, Carey 0: (25-18, 25-20)

Butte County 2, Carey 0: (25-8, 25-8)

Butte County 2, Lighthouse Christian 0: (25-15, 25-22)

Murtaugh 2, Castleford 0: (25-11, 25-5)

Rockland 2, Murtaugh 0: (25-12, 25-21)

Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0

Dietrich 3, Camas County 0

Richfield 3, Wendell 1

