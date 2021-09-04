4-H and FFA prepare students for their future careers

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another aspect of the Twin Falls County Fair is the 4-H and FFA programs.

Many students prepare for months to show their animals at the fair.

Brooklyn Statsny has been showing pigs at the Twin Falls County Fair for 10 years, she begins preparing in March.

“There is a lot of preparation, you got to practice with your pig, so they can do well in the ring, and then you have to prepare yourself, so they can do well in showmanship, showmanship is personally my favorite, you got to work with them, make sure they are comfortable with you and the stick that you are showing them with,” said Brooklyn Statsny, who graduated from Kimberly High School in May.

She says there has been many life lessons learned along the way.

“I’ve been able to learn so much about responsibility and patience, patience especially because pigs are a little but frustrating, but it’s been really cool to see the things I’ve been able to learn throughout this program,” said Statsny.

Over in the beef barn, Emily Johnson says her time in FFA has made an impact on her future career.

“I’m hoping to major in food science, so it’s like the production of the food, going from this cow, and then being able to go to your hamburger patties, your T-bone steak that kind of thing, is really interesting to me. and be an advocate for the agriculture community,” said Johnson, who graduated from Kimberly High School in May.

Although this is the last time competing for both Statsny and Johnson, they will always remember their time at the Twin Falls County Fair.

“I am definitely glad I was able to have this opportunity, especially here in the Twin Falls, Magic Valley area,” said Johnson.

“I’ve gotten to get those relationships with different people in this barn that I’ve grew up in,” said Statsny.

The market sale is Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.