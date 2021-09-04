Behind the Business: Great Harvest Bread Co.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Located in the Fred Meyer Plaza, the Great Harvest Bread Company provides its customers with everything - from baked goods to sandwiches. To part-owner Josh Despin however, it’s more than just a bakery.

“I’m a teacher by trade. I’ve been teaching for 17 years,” says Despin. “I taught 5th grade in Wyoming, and eventually, my wife and I decided to move to Saudi Arabia to teach overseas.”

After a while, it was time for a change in pace.

“We didn’t want to come back and teach,” says Despin. “We were looking around for different businesses that we could buy, and we started to fall in love with Great Harvest.”

Despin says the thing that makes them most unique is their commitment to freshness.

“We make everything from scratch here in the Bakery every day. We mill our own wheat, and have very simple recipes that have been tested, and are delicious.”

He also wants to remi0nd people that they aren’t just a bakery.

“People know that they could come in and get some bread and bakery goods, but I think one thing they don’t know is we’re also a café that offers sandwiches, drinks, chips, and lots of other things.”

Above all, Despin believes it’s important to give back to the community.

“Being able to take a loaf of bread or some goodies around to some businesses or other people who just have gone out of their way to make the lives of others better is something that we feel needs to be recognized.”

