DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After dominating West Jefferson a week ago, Declo didn’t flinch against another 2A school in Week 2. After taking a 24-0 lead in the first half, the Hornets hold Aberdeen off in the second half for a 37-20 win.

The Hornets have a big matchup with Kimberly next week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.