Advertisement

Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic

The women’s 5K and the men’s 7K were at Canyon Springs Golf Course
Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic
Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

Boise State, Weber State, and the College of Southern Nevada, among others, were in town for the race.

The women went first in a 5K.

Weber State’s Summer Allen would cross the finish line just before her teammate Billie Hatch to win with a time of 18:04.

The first Golden Eagle came across the finish line less than two minutes later.

Natalya Babcock finished in 21st place with a time of 19:53.

“I was just excited to be here and see what I could do, and I was really happy that I broke 20 (minutes) because I hadn’t done that until like later in the season in high school, so it’s cool to do that on the first meet,” said Babcock, a freshman at CSI.

Just a few moments later, the men’s 7K race.

Weber State also tops the men’s race with Christian Allen running a time of 21:04.

Cade Smith is the first CSI finisher with a time of 22:57.

For the first meet of the season, Smith thinks there are plenty of positives to take away.

“It felt like I definitely got out quicker than I should of but throughout the rest of the race, I felt like I executed perfectly and I ended up finishing strong like I hoped so,” said Smith, a sophomore with CSI. “The rest of my teammates did well as well.”

Next up for CSI, the BYU Invitational in Provo on September 11.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

Latest News

Pocatello scored the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left in the third quarter to give the...
Twin Falls commits four turnovers in loss to Pocatello
The Senators beat the Riverhawks
Loveland has four TDs in rout of Canyon Ridge
Declo runs wild in win over Aberdeen
Declo runs wild in win over Aberdeen
Gooding doubles up Canyon Ridge
Gooding doubles up Canyon Ridge