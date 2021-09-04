Golden Eagle cross country gets season started at home with CSI Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI hosted the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic cross country meet Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

Boise State, Weber State, and the College of Southern Nevada, among others, were in town for the race.

The women went first in a 5K.

Weber State’s Summer Allen would cross the finish line just before her teammate Billie Hatch to win with a time of 18:04.

The first Golden Eagle came across the finish line less than two minutes later.

Natalya Babcock finished in 21st place with a time of 19:53.

“I was just excited to be here and see what I could do, and I was really happy that I broke 20 (minutes) because I hadn’t done that until like later in the season in high school, so it’s cool to do that on the first meet,” said Babcock, a freshman at CSI.

Just a few moments later, the men’s 7K race.

Weber State also tops the men’s race with Christian Allen running a time of 21:04.

Cade Smith is the first CSI finisher with a time of 22:57.

For the first meet of the season, Smith thinks there are plenty of positives to take away.

“It felt like I definitely got out quicker than I should of but throughout the rest of the race, I felt like I executed perfectly and I ended up finishing strong like I hoped so,” said Smith, a sophomore with CSI. “The rest of my teammates did well as well.”

Next up for CSI, the BYU Invitational in Provo on September 11.

