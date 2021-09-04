Kimberly gets big road win at Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s prolific offense continues to shine this season, but unlike last week, the Bulldogs picked up the win, 49-21 over Jerome.

It was a one point game at halftime, 22-21 in favor of Kimberly. The Tigers never scored again.

Quarterback Heath Owens was 20/28 for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Gaitlin Bair hauled in eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Race Widmier rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Daniel Gill had nine completions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for the Tigers.

Juan Benavides had a game-high 11 tackles for Jerome.

Kimberly (1-1) now travels to Declo for a 2A/3A match-up with the Hornets. Jerome (0-2) travels to Shelley in a 4A non-conference battle.

