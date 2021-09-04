Advertisement

Loveland has four TDs in rout of Canyon Ridge

By Eric Brill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge down 28-6 early, Conner Willis is able to hit Carson Sainsbury for a nice gain, which put Canyon Ridge in a 4th and two situation.

Canyon Ridge looking to convert the fourth down, but no dice! The Senator defense stops them.

This ultimately led to a short one yard touchdown run by Colston Loveland, but quarterback Kurtis Atkinson is able to keep the option and propels the lead to 36-6.

Next Gooding drive, Atkinson finds mason lopes on the swing pass to bring Gooding to the Riverhawk twenty.

A few plays later, Atkinson tosses it up to his guy, Colston Loveland and Gooding is on a roll! This makes it 42-6. Canyon Ridge is able to score a few times late, but ultimately, the Senators win this one 44-22.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
St. Luke’s Magic Valley no longer has any available staffed intensive care unit beds, as all of...
St. Luke’s Magic Valley have run out of ICU beds, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Twin Falls
Around 6 P.M crews responded to a call of a woman who slipped off the Canyon Rim Trail by the...
Woman rescued after slipping along Canyon Rim
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

Latest News

Pocatello scored the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left in the third quarter to give the...
Twin Falls commits four turnovers in loss to Pocatello
Declo runs wild in win over Aberdeen
Declo runs wild in win over Aberdeen
Gooding doubles up Canyon Ridge
Gooding doubles up Canyon Ridge
High School Football
Kimberly gets big road win at Jerome; other scores