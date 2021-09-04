Loveland has four TDs in rout of Canyon Ridge

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge down 28-6 early, Conner Willis is able to hit Carson Sainsbury for a nice gain, which put Canyon Ridge in a 4th and two situation.

Canyon Ridge looking to convert the fourth down, but no dice! The Senator defense stops them.

This ultimately led to a short one yard touchdown run by Colston Loveland, but quarterback Kurtis Atkinson is able to keep the option and propels the lead to 36-6.

Next Gooding drive, Atkinson finds mason lopes on the swing pass to bring Gooding to the Riverhawk twenty.

A few plays later, Atkinson tosses it up to his guy, Colston Loveland and Gooding is on a roll! This makes it 42-6. Canyon Ridge is able to score a few times late, but ultimately, the Senators win this one 44-22.

