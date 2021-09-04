Advertisement

Twin Falls commits four turnovers in loss to Pocatello

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pocatello scored the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left in the third quarter to give the Indians all the points they need in the 21-14 win over Twin Falls.

The Bruins got on the board first, when Andy Geilman found Wyatt Solosabol from nine yards out to put Twin Falls up 7-0.

Pocatello answered with seconds left in the first quarter after taking advantage of an interception. Ryan Payne found Matt Christensen in the endzone.

Ryken Echohawk then ran in another score to put the Thunder up 14-7 at the break.

James Noorlander scored in the third to tie up the game at 14.

Payne, who used to a be a running back, ran it for five yards in what would be the game-winning drive late in the third.

Geilman was 16/24 for 227 yards and a touchdown. Noorlander rushed for 81 yards and a TD. Jace Mahlke caught five passes for 73 yards. Wyatt Solosabol added six passes for 80 yards and a TD.

The Bruins committed four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble. The Thunder committed just one.

