The life of a traveling carnival employee

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From Wisconsin to Louisiana, to Idaho, the Mighty Thomas Carnival travels across the United States from fair to fair every summer.

“When you first pull on to a place, whether it’s for the first time, or you come back for 40 years, its fun to see the location again, and renew the enthusiasm that you have for starting the fair, that opening day atmosphere at a fair can’t be beat it’s really fun,” said John Hanschen, the manager of the carnival.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival employs around 140 people between the rides, games and concessions.

“Quite a social event and almost a reunion in a lot of ways, county fairs and state fairs are like that,” said Hanschen.

The numbers are up from last year all across the board, and one ride operator says she is glad to see more people in line for the attractions.

“We keep the whole industry working, there is a lot of people that come into this, a lot of people that need the economy to bounce back,” said Kim Sankowsky, a ride operator.

She says she is already looking forward to coming back to the fairgrounds next year.

“I call them my kids, because they look forward to seeing us every year, we develop relationships with these kids, we seen them grow up, they come back to see us and they look forward to seeing us, and they always want us to remember them,” said Kim Sankowsky.

The fair runs until Monday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.