Speirs has seven touchdowns in shutout of Valley

By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:07 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drake Speirs passed for seven touchdowns, as Filer earned its first win of the season in the 70-0 victory over Valley.

Jonah De Leon rushed for three touchdowns, while Joseph Bertao added three receiving TDs.

The Vikings (0-2) look to bounce back Friday, September 10 at Ririe. The Wildcats (1-1) host American Falls, also on Friday.

