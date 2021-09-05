Wendell earns first shutout win since 2015

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jon Helmandollar won his first game since returning as the Trojans head coach, in the 49-0 defeat of Marsing.

The former Boise State player helped the Trojans win their first game since 2019 after a winless 2020 campaign.

This marks the first shutout for Wendell since 2015.

Wyett Oden rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Chavez added 88 Yards and a TD. Gabe Finley rushed for 51 Yards and a touchdown. While Mikey Talbert had a 33 yard touchdown run.

Passing wise, Finley was 7/13 for 71 yards and passed for a touchdown.

Matt Dahl caught three passes for 88 Yards and a touchdown. Mickey Talbert added two receptions for 15 Yards, Bodey Cutler added two receptions for 14 yards, while Aden Bunn added a 14-yard reception.

