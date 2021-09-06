Advertisement

Cadavers donated to Idaho State University not received

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State University says bodies that were to be donated to the school for educational purposes were never received from a funeral home where authorities recently found decomposing bodies.

Police searched Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello on Friday, two days after a state licensing inspector reported finding a decomposing body at the business.

The Idaho State Journal reports that several bodies were removed from the business.

Police said they turned over the bodies that could be identified to other local funeral homes who are attempting to contact next of kin. Bodies that could not be immediately identified are being kept in a refrigerated trailer.

The funeral home’s owner has surrendered his licenses. No charges have been filed.

