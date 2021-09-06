Advertisement

Pocatello police find decomposed bodies and fetuses at funeral home

Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. (Google Maps)(NONE)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Police in Pocatello say they have received hundreds of telephone calls from concerned citizens asking for information about Downard Funeral Home.

Pocatello police were called to Downard Funeral home after they said a state health inspector contacted them about the business and a badly decomposed body was found there.

A search warrant was issued and detectives found bodies in varying states of decomposition as well as fetuses.

Police say at this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is still active.

Moving forward, detectives will be processing evidence, reviewing documents, and contacting people who may have information about the case.

“We know there are a lot of unanswered questions about the case. Our department has those same questions. I want to assure the families involved and the public that the men and women of the Pocatello Police Department will be working hard to provide the answers,” Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

If family members have questions or concerns, please appoint one point of contact to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 and leave a name and phone number. Officers will return their call when more information is available.

“Again, we thank the families of the deceased for their patience while officers work to complete the investigation,” the police department said in a press release.

