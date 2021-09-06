Advertisement

Thousands in Twin Falls without power

According to Idaho Power, over 2300 customers in Twin Falls have been impacted
Twin Falls power outage
Twin Falls power outage
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A power outage began at approximately 10:14 PM on Sunday night.

According to Idaho Power, over 2300 customers in Twin Falls have been impacted.

While the cause of the outage is currently under investigation, a crew has been dispatched in order to help resolve the event.

Restoration is currently estimated to be 12:30 AM on Monday.

Idaho Power outage map on 9/5
Idaho Power outage map on 9/5(Idaho Power)

