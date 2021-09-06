Thousands in Twin Falls without power
According to Idaho Power, over 2300 customers in Twin Falls have been impacted
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A power outage began at approximately 10:14 PM on Sunday night.
According to Idaho Power, over 2300 customers in Twin Falls have been impacted.
While the cause of the outage is currently under investigation, a crew has been dispatched in order to help resolve the event.
Restoration is currently estimated to be 12:30 AM on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.