Thousands in Twin Falls without power

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A power outage began at approximately 10:14 PM on Sunday night.

According to Idaho Power, over 2300 customers in Twin Falls have been impacted.

While the cause of the outage is currently under investigation, a crew has been dispatched in order to help resolve the event.

Restoration is currently estimated to be 12:30 AM on Monday.

Idaho Power outage map on 9/5 (Idaho Power)

