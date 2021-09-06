Twin Falls County Fair pleased with turnout for this year’s festivities

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Fair is coming to a close, and fair officials tell us they are pleased with the outcome of this year’s festivities.

Between the 4-H and FFA shows, the carnival rides, the many food vendors, and a sold out rodeo, the Twin Falls County Fair is now winding down.

“People were ready to get out after last year, kind of being cooped up, they seem to be having a really good time, they are just ready to get out and do things,” said John Pitz, the fair manager.

While the official numbers won’t be in until later this month, Pitz is optimistic about the outcome.

“Oh yeah, I think we’ll be fine, a lot better than last year,” said Pitz.

The carnival manager says they saw a record number of people enjoying the rides this year.

“I think part of the reason is, while we did have a fair here last year, it was smaller, more spread out, fewer rides and the crowd size was limited, and we weren’t as limited this year,” said John Hanschen, the carnival manager.

He says the Twin Falls County Fair is one of his favorite stops on his carnival tour, and is already looking forward to coming back next year.

“Start the week hopeful, and when you have nice results, it’s gratifying, it’s nice to know that your work isn’t in vain,” said Hanschen.

That work of providing a place for children to laugh, cowboys a place to ride, and families a place to make memories, we say thanks to those that protect our freedom to live in this amazing community.

“This is our little way of saying that we recognize that people make sacrifices so we can benefit, and these 13 individuals paid a horrific price,” said Steve Millington.

