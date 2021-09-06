Twin Falls School District maintain in-person learning amidst latest COVID-19 wave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest wave of COVID-19 has seen rising cases among school-aged children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, last week alone over 200,000 pediatric coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. That is more than five times the number of cases reported a month ago when many students returned to school.

Students in Twin Falls returned to school on August 16. and thus far 250 student cases of coronavirus have been reported. In other words, just over 16 cases on average have been reported every school day.

“Student absenteeism has been higher this year than it has been in typical years, part of that is related to COVID,” said Twin Falls School District Public Relations Director Eva Craner. “There are other things that are contributing to that, as well. We’re seeing a lot of other illnesses circulating in our community.”

As cases have risen statewide, some Idaho schools have closed. Rimrock Junior/Senior High in Bruneau moved to online learning after more than a third of students at the school were in close contact with infected students. In Caldwell, a mask mandate was recently implemented in response to rising numbers of cases.

This comes at a time when health officials have expressed concerns over a lack of mitigation strategies at public schools statewide.

“The risk of contracting COVID in that environment is actually quite high because nobody is practicing the kind of measures we’ve been talking about for over 18 months to protect oneself,” said Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “In the coming weeks and months, as long as the amount of COVID in the community is as high as it is, there is a high degree of possibility that your child may contract COVID.”

The Twin Falls School District said any closures or shifts to hybrid learning would be the last resort. Should those options come into play, the district added the favored approach would be a school-by-school basis and not a district-wide shutdown.

To this stage, the Twin Falls schools with the most COVID-19 cases among students are Twin Falls High School, Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School, the latter of which has seen roughly four percent of their student population reported to have COVID-19 since the start of the school year less than a month ago.

An additional concern for the district has been COVID cases among staff, as finding substitutes has been difficult during the nationwide labor shortage.

“When staff members get sick specifically teachers, we need someone to fill in that classroom and we really don’t have the guest teacher pool to deal with a lot of absenteeism,” Craner said.

So far, there have been 27 cases of COVID-19 among staff district-wide since the start of the school year.

In the meantime, while no mandates are currently in place, the school district is encouraging students, parents and staff to follow federal mitigation guidelines.

“We are continuing to recommend parents utilize those CDC mitigation strategies, which includes wearing a face-covering inside a school building,” Craner said. “We’re not requiring that, but we’re highly recommending it because it has been proven to slow the spread.”

Craner added that any changes in COVID-19 protocols district-wide including any future mask requirement would be decided by the school board and such potential policy changes are not presently on a school board agenda.

