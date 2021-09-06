Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescues dog owner after their dog jumped over dam wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescued a dog owner after their dog jumped over the wall at Salmon Falls Dam Saturday.

Search and Rescue personnel was called to the canyon at Salmon Falls Dam to assist with rescuing a dog that jumped over the dam wall.

Officers say the dog fell to the bottom of the canyon and the owner of the dog hiked over to the west side and slid/hiked down to the bottom of the canyon to get their dog.

Once the dog owner made it to where their pet was, they were too exhausted to make it back up out of the canyon.

Officers said the owner of the dog was uninjured and assisted by Search and Rescue personnel in getting out.

Police said the dog didn’t survive the fall.

