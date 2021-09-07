Advertisement

Air pollution notices issued for eight counties

Residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties were warned of degraded air quality
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West...
Air quality alerts issued for eight Southern Idaho counties.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Regional wildfire smoke is impacting Southern Idaho. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category and is forecast to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy categories. Note: air quality is likely to change drastically with slight changes in weather conditions and fire behavior.

Health Impacts recommend

  • When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Woodstove Burning Restrictions

  • No Restrictions

Outdoor Burning Restrictions

  • All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho

For more information, contact DEQ’s Regional Office in Twin Falls at (208) 736-2190 or visit the DEQ’s website.

