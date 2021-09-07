Advertisement

Bellevue Labor Day event returns after a year off

Labor Day Celebration and Parade was cancelled last year due to COVID
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:09 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After being canceled last year due to COVID, residents in the Wood River Valley gathered in Bellevue for the annual Labor Day Celebration and Parade. It was a return to normalcy for most residents, even if it was just for a day.

On Monday, residents gathered along Main Street for the Bellevue Labor Day Celebration and Parade. The event has been going on for more than 90 years.

“I think in the early days it was something about the mining and agriculture coming together and having a day off when labor was very much harder than it is today,” Bellevue resident Sara Burns said.

During the parade fire trucks, horses and floats filled the street, but the youngsters in the crowd were more interested in the candy they were throwing into the street.

“They love the candy. There is a lot of parades that don’t do candy anymore this is one that does so that is fun for them,” said Sara Adamiec, who attended the parade with her son.

Young Keith Zimmerman who attended the parade with his parents said there was a lot of competition for the candy.

“Anytime you got close to getting the candy someone close would jump and dive for it before you see it, and it would be gone, Keith Zimmerman said.

After the parade, everyone gathered at the city park for food and some live music. Some said it was nice to meet with neighbors again and have a return to normalcy, even if it was just for a day. The event was canceled last year due to COVID.

“Definitely coming here and seeing people you have not seen in a while is my favorite thing about coming here,” Paul Zimmerman said.

Mayor Ned Burns said the event gives a great boost to the local economy, and the city felt comfortable about holding the event this year even with COVID cases surging across the state.

“First of all it’s outside. Secondly we have a reasonably higher percentage of vaccinated people so that helps reduce transmission”.

According to the Idaho Division of Public Health, 72 percent of eligible residents in Blaine County have been fully vaccinated

