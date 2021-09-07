Advertisement

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

There was no immediate comment from Gonzaga
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COEUR d’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.”

The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08. There was no immediate comment from Gonzaga.

