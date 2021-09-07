Advertisement

Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards amid COVID surge

The activation includes 10 hospitals and healthcare systems in Idaho’s panhandle and north-central Idaho
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated "crisis standards of care" for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boise, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho public health leaders have activated crisis standards of care for the state’s northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The agency is warning residents that they may not be able to get the healthcare they expect because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

The activation includes 10 hospitals and healthcare systems in Idaho’s panhandle and north-central Idaho. The move allows hospitals to allot scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to those most likely to survive.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend Travel
Labor Day travel: Tips to stay safe on the road, and a look at tourism in Southern Idaho
A & W Fire
RV lost, structure damage in Twin Falls fire
Bellevue Labor Day event returns after a year off
Bellevue Labor Day event returns after a year off
Students in Twin Falls returned to school on August 16th, and thus far 250 student cases of...
Twin Falls School District maintain in-person learning amidst latest COVID-19 wave