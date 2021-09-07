Idaho man pleads guilty to assault on law enforcement and obstruction during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

DC, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) —Duke Edward Wilson, 67, of Nampa pleaded guilty today to two felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes for the presidential election.

According to court documents, Wilson went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a dark-colored jacket with a long-sleeved blue shirt underneath and a purple and white baseball hat that read, “CNN,” with the words, “FAKE NEWS” underneath it.

He entered the Lower West Terrace tunnel area of the U.S Capitol Building shortly before 3 p.m. At that time, the crowd was pushing against law enforcement officers in effort to enter the building, while spraying liquid irritants toward the officers as they pushed on the officers’ shields.

Wilson pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for obstruction of an official proceeding and up to eight years and a $250,000 fine for assault on law enforcement.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

In the seven months since Jan. 6, more than 570 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 170 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.