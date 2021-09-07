Labor Day travel: Tips to stay safe on the road, and a look at tourism in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases surging across the United States, It may seem there’s more traffic on the freeways across Idaho - mainly due to the Gem State’s looser COVID-19 restrictions compared to neighboring states.

“They’re from all over,” says Sgt. Keith Thompson of the Idaho State Police. “We have everyone from all over the states. We’ve also had a lot of college students as well.”

With the end of summer quickly approaching, some travelers are looking for their last opportunity to get outdoors in southern Idaho.

“People have been locked up, and now they have a chance to get out,” says Thompson. “It’s a good time to do it.”

With the smoke in the sky from California, some people have made their way to southern Idaho not just for the recreational season, but also to escape the California wildfires.

“We had been planning this trip since before the fires,” says John Schuster, a California resident. “But the trip has definitely helped us get out of there. We’re from Lake Tahoe so getting away from the fires, and going into a cleaner environment has been nice.”

As travel increases, roads become more dangerous. Since Friday, the Magic Valley district of the Idaho State Police have responded to six crashes.

“One of the crashes was a multi-car crash with five vehicles and serious injuries,” says Thompson. “Another crash involved a fatality last night.”

This Labor Day, Thompson says the best way to stay safe on the roads is to slow down.

“Take your time, and obey the rules. There’s no need to be anxious.”

