Advertisement

Labor Day travel: Tips to stay safe on the road, and a look at tourism in Southern Idaho

How smoke has impacted tourism as well
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases surging across the United States, It may seem there’s more traffic on the freeways across Idaho - mainly due to the Gem State’s looser COVID-19 restrictions compared to neighboring states.

“They’re from all over,” says Sgt. Keith Thompson of the Idaho State Police. “We have everyone from all over the states. We’ve also had a lot of college students as well.”

With the end of summer quickly approaching, some travelers are looking for their last opportunity to get outdoors in southern Idaho.

“People have been locked up, and now they have a chance to get out,” says Thompson. “It’s a good time to do it.”

With the smoke in the sky from California, some people have made their way to southern Idaho not just for the recreational season, but also to escape the California wildfires.

“We had been planning this trip since before the fires,” says John Schuster, a California resident. “But the trip has definitely helped us get out of there. We’re from Lake Tahoe so getting away from the fires, and going into a cleaner environment has been nice.”

As travel increases, roads become more dangerous. Since Friday, the Magic Valley district of the Idaho State Police have responded to six crashes.

“One of the crashes was a multi-car crash with five vehicles and serious injuries,” says Thompson. “Another crash involved a fatality last night.”

This Labor Day, Thompson says the best way to stay safe on the roads is to slow down.

“Take your time, and obey the rules. There’s no need to be anxious.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards amid COVID surge
A & W Fire
RV lost, structure damage in Twin Falls fire
Bellevue Labor Day event returns after a year off
Bellevue Labor Day event returns after a year off
Students in Twin Falls returned to school on August 16th, and thus far 250 student cases of...
Twin Falls School District maintain in-person learning amidst latest COVID-19 wave