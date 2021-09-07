Advertisement

Murtaugh man claims $150,000 Powerball winner from July draw

James Graff’s ticket also had PowerPlay, which turned his 50,000 dollar winner into 150,000 dollars.
James Graff's $50,000 ticket became $150,000 after PowerPlay boosted the winnings by $100,000
James Graff's $50,000 ticket became $150,000 after PowerPlay boosted the winnings by $100,000(Idaho Lottery)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Murtaugh man is $150,000 richer after his Powerball ticket came back a winner. James Graff saw an article in late July about a big Powerball-winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County.

Graff’s ticket also had PowerPlay, which turned his $50,000 winner into $150,000.

“That turned out to be a great $1 investment,” said Graff on his decision to include PowerPlay when he claimed his winning ticket at Lottery offices in Boise a month later. “I got an extra $100,000 for my extra $1.”

Graff said he has been adding PowerPlay to his Powerball tickets for a long time just in case something like this were to occur.

This is the fourth, six-figure winning ticket sold at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go on Addison in Twin Falls and the first large Powerball winner.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball draw is $388 million.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Duke Edward Wilson, 67, of Nampa
Idaho man pleads guilty to assault on law enforcement and obstruction during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
The Twin Falls County Fair is coming to a close, and fair officials tell us they are pleased...
Twin Falls County Fair pleased with turnout for this year’s festivities
After being canceled last year due to COVID, residents in the Wood River Valley gathered in...
The city of Bellevue celebrates Labor Day
The latest wave of COVID-19 has seen rising cases among school-aged children.
Twin Falls School District maintain in-person learning amidst latest COVID-19 wave