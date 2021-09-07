Murtaugh man claims $150,000 Powerball winner from July draw

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Murtaugh man is $150,000 richer after his Powerball ticket came back a winner. James Graff saw an article in late July about a big Powerball-winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County.

Graff’s ticket also had PowerPlay, which turned his $50,000 winner into $150,000.

“That turned out to be a great $1 investment,” said Graff on his decision to include PowerPlay when he claimed his winning ticket at Lottery offices in Boise a month later. “I got an extra $100,000 for my extra $1.”

Graff said he has been adding PowerPlay to his Powerball tickets for a long time just in case something like this were to occur.

This is the fourth, six-figure winning ticket sold at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go on Addison in Twin Falls and the first large Powerball winner.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball draw is $388 million.

