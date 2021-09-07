Advertisement

Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo

By Gina Dvorak and Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An escaped rhinoceros sent visitors at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium scurrying for shelter Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the zoo, the Indian rhino was found in front of its enclosure on a tram path. The zoo enacted emergency protocols and “guests, students, and staff were immediately taken to a secure location.”

All entry points to the zoo were also closed at that time, WOWT-TV reported.

Dan Cassidy, vice president of animal management at the zoo, said zookeepers and officials used motor vehicles — including the above-mentioned tram — to barricade the rhino from wandering further from the Asian Highlands rhino exhibit. Staff members used food and other tactics to “entice” the animal back into its proper enclosure.

“He was out for about 50 minutes,” said Cassidy. “But he went back in, nobody got hurt and no animals got hurt so everything went well.”

Zookeepers reported no signs of aggression and were on sight with tranquilizers had the rhino escaped beyond the vehicle barricade.

“[The gate] wasn’t locked quite right and he just nosed the door open to let himself out,” said Cassidy. “We’re also going to put a secondary gate there.”

Also, the open area where the rhino was found will be reinforced with fencing so that “In the unlikely event this were to happen again, he would be even more confined.”

Cassidy stated that most of the other animal enclosures have secondary gates.

Within 90 minutes, Henry Doorly officials said the animal had been contained and the zoo had resumed normal business operations.

“Everyone is safe,” a release from the zoo to parents of a student program said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
US COVID cases top 40 million
The United States passes 40 million COVID-19 cases and health officials fear another surge is...
COVID cases in US hit 40 million
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after IDA, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’