RV lost, structure damage in Twin Falls fire

Witnesses say three explosions occurred
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around noon on Monday, an RV fire broke out just behind the A & W on West Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

Officials say the RV was a total loss. A nearby vehicle as well as some of the A & W building sustained minor damage due to the heat of the flames.

Luckily, no injuries were sustained in the incident.

“The reports that we have so far is that the engine was backfiring,” says firefighter Eric Schmitz. “After the backfire, the RV burst into flames. No injuries were sustained. Luckily no one was in the vehicle at the time of ignition.

Schmitz also says the fire department had little to no issue extinguishing the fire, as it was put out in a matter of ten minutes.

