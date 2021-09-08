Air quality alert extended across eight counties
Residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls Counties were issued the alert
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended its air quality alert for eight counties in Southern Idaho. The extension was issued for residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls Counties. Air quality is forecasted to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Health Impacts recommend
- When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons* may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.
Woodstove Burning Restrictions
- No Restrictions
Outdoor Burning Restrictions
- All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho.
