Authorities ID five bodies found at Pocatello funeral home

Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. (Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Authorities have identified five of the bodies found at a funeral home in Pocatello, Idaho. Work continues on identifying seven others. The remains of approximately 50 fetuses have been turned over to the Ada County Coroner.

The Downard Funeral Home has faced scrutiny in the past after a state health inspector contacted police about the business.

“At this time, detectives believe that decedents who were scheduled to be buried were buried, and the unidentified individuals that were found had been scheduled for cremation,” a news release says. “The remains of approximately 50 fetuses found at the scene are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner for further investigation.”

Since news broke Friday, police have received hundred of tips and requests for information.

