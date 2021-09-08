Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
ISP meth drug bust. (Courtesy Idaho State Police)
Trooper finds 20 pounds worth of meth during Idaho traffic stop
Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

Latest News

Here's a look at what might be causing extreme weather around the United States and the world.
Study calls for strict limits on oil, coal to curb global warming
A driver shortage due to COVID-19 has hit school districts, delivery companies and ride-hailing...
COVID-19 driver shortage hits schools, trucking, ride-sharing services
Here's a look at what might be causing extreme weather around the United States and the world.
Climate change and extreme weather
The nation is more than a year into the global pandemic, and for those working in the...
Doctors and nurses speak out about what it’s like to be working in a hospital right now